Alcohol and dispensaries remain open during ‘Stay at Home’ order

While some businesses are being forced to close, essential businesses can remain open. In Oregon, that list includes liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries.

As of now those stores can stay open, but do have to follow a strict social distancing rule, keeping everyone at least six feet apart from each other.

One dispensary says it’s also increasing sanitary cleanings throughout the day.

“A lot of people come in here not just for recreational purposes. But medicinal purposes and see great results,” said Reece Watson, the General Manger of Mother Earth Medicines.

Watson says they’ve seen less people come through their shop on a day-to-day basis. However, the amount people are purchasing has gone up.

