Alcohol, marijuana sales increase, according to preliminary reports

OREGON — Alcohol sales are up in the month of March, according to preliminary reports from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. Early numbers show alcohol sales last month are up 17% compared to March of 2019.
Locally, Common Block Brewery says their to-go alcohol sales are up almost ten times their normal amount.
Marijuana sales are also up. In the week leading up to the ‘stay home, stay healthy’ order people began stocking up on products.If you compare that one week to the same week in March of 2019, sales were up 65%.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.