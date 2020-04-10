Home
Alcohol, marijuana sales increase, according to preliminary reports

Alcohol, marijuana sales increase, according to preliminary reports

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , , ,

OREGON — Alcohol sales are up in the month of March, according to preliminary reports from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. Early numbers show alcohol sales last month are up 17% compared to March of 2019.

Locally, Common Block Brewery says their to-go alcohol sales are up almost ten times their normal amount.

Marijuana sales are also up. In the week leading up to the ‘stay home, stay healthy’ order people began stocking up on products.If you compare that one week to the same week in March of 2019, sales were up 65%.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »