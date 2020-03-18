Alcoholics Anonymous find ways to connect through social distancing

MEDFORD, Ore. – Alcoholics Anonymous is being forced to cancel larger meetings due to Governor Kate Brown’s order on social distancing.
For some, the meetings are an important part of their recovery. But some group meetings are so large, that venues are being forced to cancel them.
“You see for us it’s vital. Without recovery we’re not here anymore,” says an AA Volunteer at the Downtown Medford location.
The local volunteer says the fellowship of AA has been nothing but positive. He says the community will stand strong together through smaller meetings and personal connections.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]