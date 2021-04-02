Home
All faculty vote of “confidence” on Oregon Tech’s president taking place

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —The fight between university leadership and the faculty continues at Oregon Tech. The Faculty Senate voted to call for President Nagi Naganathan to resign in March. Things haven’t gotten much better between the two sides since.

The faculty says the president is disregarding the shared governance between administration and faculty leadership.

The two sides are currently negotiating a new contract, the faculty says a “merit” pay system, like the university, is asking for, does not necessarily reward workers in proportion to their skill. The administration says raising the pay for teachers, would raise student tuition.

Now, a vote to determine whether or not the entire faculty has confidence in the president is taking place.

“There have been some concerns about how policies are being used, how money is being spent, there’s a lot of concern about how money is being misspent by the president,” says OIT Associate Professor, Kari Lundgren.

“The administration stands behind Dr. Nagi’s leadership, our board of trustees has shared a statement of that same support for Dr. Nagi,” says Dr. Ken Fincher, VP of Institution Advancement at OIT.

The all-faculty vote continues until Friday at 5 pm.

On April 8th, the board of trustees will meet and could decide to remove the president from office.

 

