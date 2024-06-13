AllCare Health Awards Rural Development Initiatives with $25k grant

MEDFORD, Ore.- AllCare Health awards Rural Development Initiatives with a $25,000 grant to aid childcare opportunities for Spanish-speakers in Jackson County.

AllCare says in 2022, a survey revealed that more than 40% of rural parents or small child caregivers had to quit or not take a job because of the lack of childcare availability.

RDI’s Growing Latino Childcare Options program aims to improve economic stability and reduce employment barriers for Spanish-speaking communities.

With this funding from AllCare, individuals and groups working to create these childcare opportunities will be able to receive training, resource navigation services and other forms of assistance.

AllCare says this grant is a part of its 2024 health pledge of $2.7 million for improving the health and wellbeing of all Southern Oregon communities.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.