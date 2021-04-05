Home
AllCare Health donates $5k to Butte Falls Charter School

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. — The Butte Falls Charter School got some help to prepare for students coming back to campus.

AllCare Health gave $5,000 to the charter school through its “COVID-19 Resiliency Fund.”

The money gave the school 65 student desks to help students properly distance while on campus.

The school said this gives a seat to every student when they all return on campus on April 12.

