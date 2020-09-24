Alleged arsonist arrested in Ashland

Police have arrested a man for allegedly setting a van on fire near emigrant lake around the time of the Almeda fire on September 8th.
NBC5 News broke news of the dangerous car fire last Wednesday; firefighters tell us it was intentionally set.
Medford police says 45 year old Vance Nguyen is in Jackson County Jail on a first-degree arson charge.
Greensprings Firefighters says they found the car on fire with a propane tank on the top of it.
The direction of the wind prevented it from spreading to nearby brush.
Medford police say wing Nguyen was transported to the hospital and put on a medical hold.
Ashland police previously told us they were investigating whether the incident was connected to the Almeda fire which started just a half hour earlier on the other side of Ashland.
