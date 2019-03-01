Alleged gold coin thieves sought by Medford police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are trying to track down two suspects who stole over $100,000-worth of property.
The Medford Police Department said their investigation into the case began in early February. Detectives determined two people committed a burglary, during which they stole a valuable collection of gold coins.
Investigators believe the couple tried to sell the coins to a local business, but got nervous and left before officers could arrive. The two then immediately changes their clothes, an act which was caught on surveillance cameras.
Police are hoping someone recognizes the suspects. Anyone with further information is asked to call MPD Detective Jim Williams at 541-774-2232. Refer to case number 19-2518.