Allegiant to fly nonstop from Medford to Orange County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Allegiant airlines will soon offer nonstop service from Medford to Orange County, California.
Starting on February 12, 2021, Allegiant will run twice-weekly flights from the Rogue Valley International Airport to John Wayne Airport. To celebrate the new route, the company is offering one-way fares as low as $69.
“We are very pleased to partner with Allegiant on yet another destination for the Medford community,” said Jerry Brienza, airport director. “Serving Orange County will provide our community with convenient door-to-door service to Southern California, as well as provide Californians with service to the Wild and Scenic Rogue Valley!
John Wayne Airport is the closest airport to the Disneyland Resort, which has numerous shuttles, taxis and buses to and from the airport.
Allegiant has the following notes about the introductory one-way fares:
Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 18, 2020 for travel by May 24, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit
For details and information about additional fees, visit http://www.allegiant.com