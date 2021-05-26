Almeda Fire debris clean-up 80% complete

JACKSON CO., Ore. – The deadline to apply for Jackson County’s no-cost property clean-up is fast approaching. This is because Jackson County is 80% done with its residential clean-up.
The deadline is June 7, 2021. That’s less than 2 weeks away. After that, you’ll still need to clean up your property, but it’ll be at your own expense.
“Crews are working extremely hard to get to make sure we can get this work done closer to the six-month timeline, and as of right now it’s looking really good,” said Kevin Alvarado, Oregon Debris Management Task Force.
Alvarado said he hopes cleanup for residential homes will completely be done in one month. After that fire victims will get a letter saying they can start rebuilding their homes.
To apply call the Wildfire Debris Cleanup Hotline at 503-934-1700.
