Almeda fire Giving Tree

SOUTHERN OREGON — One local non-profit is working to put smiles back on the faces of the children who lost their homes in local fires this fall.

Southern Oregon Youth Programs is working with local establishments to host Giving Trees, to collect gifts from the community.

Ashland, Eagle Point, Medford, and Phoenix-Talent School Districts are all participating.

People can stop by one of the more than dozen locations, to pick up a tag with information about a child they can give a gift to.

Gifts can then be returned to the location and the school districts will distribute them.

“There’s an overwhelming amount of kids who are in need this year, we started gathering the numbers and we are well over 800,” says the program secretary.

If you are interested, you can donate at SOYPkidscan.org or visit their Facebook page, Southern Oregon Youth Programs.

