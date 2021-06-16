Almeda Fire rebuilding efforts continue for RV Habitat for Humanity as costs skyrocket

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity is one step closer in its rebuilding efforts, after the Almeda Fire. It’s taking its mission of providing affordable homeownership to families in need, and focusing on those impacted by the fire.
NBC5 News first told you earlier this month, Medford’s Ascension Church would double the first $5,000 in donations, the non-profit received. Once that goal was met, Ashland First United Methodist Church provided an additional $5,000 matching donation.
Despite this, construction costs continue to rise for the project.
“Three years ago we would be able to budget $60,000 in cash to provide someone affordable homeownership, at last, budget attempt as were nearing construction this year, we’re nearing double that,” said Brandon Thoms with Habitat for Humanity.
Thoms says the non-profit’s going through the application process, to select eligible families. It hopes to begin construction in Talent, by late August.
If you’re interested in donating, visit roguevalleyhabitat.org
