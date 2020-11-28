Home
Almeda fire victim moves into FEMA trailer

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – FEMA told NBC5 News there are about 10 families already selected to move into temporary homes. Oregon RV Park is just one of the locations FEMA is using. While this won’t be their forever home, one fire victim says they are keeping positive thoughts looking forward.

Simon Turner is a father and an Army Veteran. He has lived in Medford for 4 years but moved into a new home just a week before the Almeda Fire.

“Because we moved 7 days prior to the fire I didn’t have the renters insurance for this new place. So it was a total loss for me. It’s hard,” said Turner.

He said his girlfriend and now 11-month old daughter has stayed in Coos Bay since the fire. Friday, FEMA brought in trailers to the Oregon RV Park in Central Point for some of the fire victims. Turner was selected to live in one. Now a family separated, can be reunited.

“Just having them back together in the house and being a little princess. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most,” said Turner.

Turner isn’t the only fire victim FEMA is helping with housing. Jackson County is approved for a housing and rental program for displaced people. Currently, the emergency agency says they are working on nearly 3-hundred temporary houses and trailers.

Turner said he’s just hopeful for the future.

“I’m a combat veteran. So one of the things I’ve learned is don’t take any second for granted,” said Turner.

Taking this second to remain positive, even through the hard times.

FEMA hasn’t said when all the homes will be move-in ready. The agency is contacting families that are selected for this specific housing program.

