Almeda fire victim moves into FEMA trailer

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – FEMA told NBC5 News there are about 10 families already selected to move into temporary homes. Oregon RV Park is just one of the locations FEMA is using. While this won’t be their forever home, one fire victim says they are keeping positive thoughts looking forward.
Simon Turner is a father and an Army Veteran. He has lived in Medford for 4 years but moved into a new home just a week before the Almeda Fire.
“Because we moved 7 days prior to the fire I didn’t have the renters insurance for this new place. So it was a total loss for me. It’s hard,” said Turner.
He said his girlfriend and now 11-month old daughter has stayed in Coos Bay since the fire. Friday, FEMA brought in trailers to the Oregon RV Park in Central Point for some of the fire victims. Turner was selected to live in one. Now a family separated, can be reunited.
“Just having them back together in the house and being a little princess. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most,” said Turner.
Turner isn’t the only fire victim FEMA is helping with housing. Jackson County is approved for a housing and rental program for displaced people. Currently, the emergency agency says they are working on nearly 3-hundred temporary houses and trailers.
Turner said he’s just hopeful for the future.
“I’m a combat veteran. So one of the things I’ve learned is don’t take any second for granted,” said Turner.
Taking this second to remain positive, even through the hard times.
FEMA hasn’t said when all the homes will be move-in ready. The agency is contacting families that are selected for this specific housing program.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]