Almeda Fire victims able to purchase FEMA trailers

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Many Almeda Fire victims are still calling FEMA trailers home, across Jackson County.

Commissioner Rick Dyer tells us, the residents in the trailers were sent a letter, asking if they would like to purchase their trailer.

Dyer says a majority of the residents decided to take advantage of the offer, but several still haven’t replied. The residents have until March to make up their minds.

“I would like for them to say yes, I would like for them to take advantage of that option, these trailers are here they are excellent housing options for the people who need affordable housing and it would be a shame to have them just go away and not have those options available,” said Commissioner Dyer.

Dyer says if they say yes, residents can purchase the trailers, for whatever the surplus value is.

If not, it’ll go to the donor program where a non-profit can take it on, and find a family that can use it.