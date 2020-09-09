Almeda/Obenchain morning updates from Jackson Co. EOC

MEDFORD — The Jackson County Emergency Operations Center says Phoenix/Talent area evacuees should remain in place due to active fire activity in the area. Fire crews are currently assessing what’s open and what’s not.
Here are the current evacuation levels:
- Evacuations: Level 3 (Leave Immediately)
- portions of south Jackson County from north Ashland north to south Medford area (Barnett Road).
- Brownsboro area north of Oregon 140
o Level 2- southwest Medford and north of Eagle Point through Shady Cove/Trail
Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Blue Team – Type 2 Incident Management Team is in to assist local fire agencies. The fire is still active, and crews are assessing the incident for a media update later this afternoon.
Roads Closed:
o Oregon 99 between Garfield St./ Medford to South Valley View/Ashland
o I-5 Exits 21 Talent and 24 Phoenix
o Butte Falls Road (Hwy 62 to City of Butte Falls)
o U.S. 199 closed from the border to Illinois Valley Airport at the request from Del Norte County.
Links for information:
· Official incident Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jacksoncountyoregonem
· Enter information on missing family or friends: https://arcg.is/014bzS
· Link for people who evacuated and report themselves as safe: https://arcg.is/14vDXC
· Latest evacuation maps: https://jcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3caa39804db54631a61007180d5ef415