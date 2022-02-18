Almeda & So. Obenchain fire clean-ups are complete 14 months later

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 17, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Almost a year and a half after the Almeda Fire, the clean-up is wrapping up. The Oregon Department of Transportation has been in charge of the statewide cleanup. It’s been 14 months since it began.

An ODOT spokesperson tells us, it’s completely finished, with debris removal operations for the Almeda Fire.

“We’ve got just over 2,000 home sites cleaned up now and so that’s a huge milestone for us yesterday we finished up the last sites,” said Jerry Marmon, South Operations Chief, Debris Mgmt Task Force.

Marmon says the work on the south Obenchain Fire damage, is wrapping up Thursday.

