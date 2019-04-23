Home
Amber Alert for missing Washington Child linked to stabbing incident

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA — An amber alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ethan Robertson of Spokane Valley, Washington.

According to the AMBER Alert System, Ethan was abducted by his father – 41-year-old Justin Robertson after Justin Robertson broke into a residence, stabbed his estranged wife and took the child.

Justin Robertson is reportedly driving a Red Subaru Legacy with Washington License Plate APN2450 out of Spokane.

Anyone with information on Ethan’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

