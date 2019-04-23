Amber Alert for missing Washington Child linked to stabbing incident

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA — An amber alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ethan Robertson of Spokane Valley, Washington.
According to the AMBER Alert System, Ethan was abducted by his father – 41-year-old Justin Robertson after Justin Robertson broke into a residence, stabbed his estranged wife and took the child.
Justin Robertson is reportedly driving a Red Subaru Legacy with Washington License Plate APN2450 out of Spokane.
Anyone with information on Ethan’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.