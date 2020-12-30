American Red Cross to pass fire-relief responsibilities to state

JACKSON CO., Ore.– Months after the devastating Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes in Jackson County, the American Red Cross is still giving money to fire victims.
The Red Cross said over 500 people are still receiving assistance, during what they call the transition period.
The organization said it contacts those 500 people every 72 hours.
The American Red Cross says its confident in the state’s ability to continue helping Oregonians.
“We’ve been working with our partners, both government partners and other non-profits, and its been a tremendous outpouring of assistance to help these folks,” said Carrie Sammons, spokesperson for the non-profit.
The organization said it’s provided over 900,000 meals, and over 400,000 stays to fire victims on the west coast.
State agencies will be taking over the responsibility at the beginning of the new year.
