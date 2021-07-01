Amid Lava Fire, City of Mount Shasta activates emergency action plan

MT. SHASTA, Ca. —As the Lava Fire continues to burn, the city of Mount Shasta is activating its local emergency action plan. Multiple agencies are coming together, like Mount Shasta Fire and Police, Siskiyou County Emergency Services, and the US Forest Service.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff says it’s a plan to protect people and property. The purpose of the plan is to send out one unified message to the public.
“People need to know that at a moment’s notice information will be sent out to the community and we’re going to take care of anybody,” said Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.
Siskiyou County residents are urged to call 211 for more information.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.