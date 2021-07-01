Home
Amid Lava Fire, City of Mount Shasta activates emergency action plan

MT. SHASTA, Ca. —As the Lava Fire continues to burn, the city of Mount Shasta is activating its local emergency action plan. Multiple agencies are coming together, like Mount Shasta Fire and Police, Siskiyou County Emergency Services, and the US Forest Service.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff says it’s a plan to protect people and property. The purpose of the plan is to send out one unified message to the public.

“People need to know that at a moment’s notice information will be sent out to the community and we’re going to take care of anybody,” said Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.

Siskiyou County residents are urged to call 211 for more information.

