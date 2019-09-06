Annual city-wide yard sale kicks off in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore – Attention local bargain hunters, one of Southern Oregon’s biggest city-wide yard sales kicked off Friday. Jacksonville’s annual city-wide yard sale lasts through the weekend.
Everything from clothes and small knick-knacks to bikes and cars. You name it, you can probably find it. Sellers say it attracts people from all over.
The yard sale is a weekend dedicated for city residents to be able to have yard sales without individual permits. Today was only for residents and non-profits, but tomorrow merchants and for-profit organizations are able to participate.
“This will be the first and only year we are doing the pop-up yarn shop. It took about a week to set up and after it’s done. After this weekend, everything will be donated to the local Jacksonville thrift shop,” Frederiche Gray, seller, said.
Police will be enforcing parking rules, so make sure you are not parked illegally. For safety reasons, no trolley tours will be running this weekend.
The event goes all weekend from 7 a.m. till 8 p.m.
