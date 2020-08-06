Annual Stuff the Bus drive rolls forward Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Salvation Army and Wal-Mart are teaming up for its annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
The campaign is this weekend at the following participating Wal-Marts.
11500 Hannon Rd. Eagle Point, Ore.
1360 Center Dr. Medford, Ore.
3615 Crater Lake Hwy. Medford, Ore.
3600 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, Ore.
135 NE. Terry Ln. Grants Pass, Ore.
It hopes to provide new school supplies for 200-300 local children. Locals can purchase and drop off items at the Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each Walmart store.
