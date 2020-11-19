Another Medford foster child reported missing

MEDFORD, Ore. – Another southern Oregon foster child was reported missing.
On November 18, the Oregon Department of Human Services said 16-year-old foster child Lydia Jazmin went missing from Medford on November 11.
On November 19, ODHS said another Medford foster child, 14-year-old Kyla Blackmore, was also missing. It’s suspected she may be traveling with Jazmin.
Jazmin is described as 4’10” tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair dark brown eyes.
ODHS described Blackmore as 5’2” tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and brownish blonde hair. She has a nose piercing and may sometimes draw on her face, ODHS said.
State officials said Jazmin may be traveling to Albany and Blackmore knows the Klamath Falls area. They are both believed to be in danger.
Anyone with more information about these cases is asked to call 911 or local enforcement.