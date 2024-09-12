Another multi-mullion dollar civil lawsuit filed against Asante

MEDFORD, Ore. – Another civil lawsuit was filed this month against Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, in connection to the possible drug diversion case investigated by Medford Police, earlier this year.

Bruce Nishioka Law Office in Brookings is representing 63-year-old, Candi Kay Palomares. The office said she was a patient in Asante’s ICU in 2023 and the suit claims she suffered infections, due to malpractice.

They’re seeking $116 million, and they’ve also named former Asante nurse, Dani Marie Schofield as a defendant. Schofield was arrested in June, in connection to the alleged drug diversion, she faces 44 counts of second-degree assault.

Attorney Bruce Nishioka was unavailable for an interview but said the law group is seeking justice, in the economic sense and the non-economic sense, referring to the suffering Palomares endured and the impacts it has on her current life. This lawsuit comes after an over $300 million civil lawsuit was also filed against RRMC earlier this month.

