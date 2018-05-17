Home
Medford approves grant for blight home

Medford approves grant for blight home

Local Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity and the City of Medford are continuing to work together to buy and rehabilitate houses.

Tonight, councilors approved just over $250,000 in grant money for Habitat for Humanity to buy a house on Timothy Avenue off Delta Waters Road.

Neighbors in the area say the property has been an eyesore and they’re glad to see it being taken care of.

Funding for the grant comes from Oregon housing and community services.

The plan is to renovate the home and sell it to a low-income family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics