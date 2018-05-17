Medford approves grant for blight home

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity and the City of Medford are continuing to work together to buy and rehabilitate houses.
Tonight, councilors approved just over $250,000 in grant money for Habitat for Humanity to buy a house on Timothy Avenue off Delta Waters Road.
Neighbors in the area say the property has been an eyesore and they’re glad to see it being taken care of.
Funding for the grant comes from Oregon housing and community services.
The plan is to renovate the home and sell it to a low-income family.