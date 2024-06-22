APD arrest man for shoplifting with what appeared to be a handgun

ASHLAND, Ore.- Ashland Police arrest a man for shoplifting with what appeared to be a handgun.

31-year-old Thomas Harley Epperson was arrested on Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Theft in the 3rd degree.

Around 1:00 p.m. Friday, APD responded to Market of Choice on a report of an alleged shoplifter said to have pointed a gun at a loss prevention officer.

Officers were told Epperson had fled to the Pines Trailer Park.

With the help of OSP, TPD and JCSO’s K9 Team, Epperson was taken into custody without further incident.

Soon after, the alleged gun was found and discovered to actually be a pepper spray gun.

