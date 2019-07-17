Local museum celebrates first moon landing with ‘Apollo 50’ exhibit

On Saturday ‘ScienceWorks Hands-on Museum’ opens the ‘Apollo 50’ exhibit to the public.
On display is a control console from NASA. It’s the only one of its kind in Southern Oregon.
“Kids will be able to actually launch an Apollo five on the left hand side and do a moon landing on the, on the right hand side,” Colin White, volunteer, said.
White used to volunteer with NASA. He restored the console, so now visitors are able to actually performing launch and landing sequences.
“This is a very special console for us, so we are very proud and lucky to get it,” White said.
The console was last used in 1992 when the first African American woman was sent to space. It was also used the first time an american did a space walk outside of a vehicle.
“Putting people at the mission control desk or putting people inside a lunar lander or putting people on the surface of the moon or at a rocket while it’s launching, so really the idea is that we want to make people feel like they were there even if they didn’t get to be there for the first time around,” Dan Ruby, executive director, said.
The exhibit also features virtual reality and model rockets. The ‘Apollo 50’ exhibit stays open through mid-October.
