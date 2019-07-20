‘Apollo 50’ exhibit opens at Ashland Museum

ASHLAND, Ore — Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. To celebrate Ashland’s ‘Scienceworks Hands-On Museum’ opens their ‘Apollo 50’ exhibit to the public today.
Visitors will be able to experience virtual reality and play with model rockets. But the most anticipated part of the exhibit is the special console from NASA.
It is fully restored, so visitors are able to actually perform launch and landing sequences.
“It’s very unique to be able to touch and play through missions on a mission control console that was touched by thousands of engineers over many decades for NASA, so that’s pretty special,” Dan Ruby, executive director, said.
This console was last used in 1992 when the first African American woman was sent to space.
The ‘Apollo 50’ exhibit stays open until mid October.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.