Apple Jam Music Fest. sparks concerns among Williams residents

WILLIAMS, Ore. –Residents of Williams are voicing their concerns over an annual Southern Oregon music festival that could be moving closer to their town. The Apple Jam Music Festival has withdrawn its permit at the typical Jackson County location, and is working to move the event into Josephine County.

Resident Marni Brown is very involved in her community of Williams. She says other residents go to her when they have questions or need help.

“I have the Original Williams Locals Facebook group and I created it, so everybody comes to Marni if they have a problem, ‘Hey there’s a dog,’ or ‘Hey there’s this,'” Brown said.

Recently, Brown noted people have been contacting her for the Apple Jam Music Festival.

Event organizers posted on Facebook in early May with an announcement about the venue. It says they withdrew their permit application for the usual Jackson county location, and have secured a new place in Josephine county.

While the Facebook post indicates there are a few more kinks to work out, Brown has talked with the County. She says a permit hasn’t been secured, but the prep work is ongoing.

“It’s supposed to be next weekend,” Brown said. “Someone that talked to somebody in Apple Jam messaged me and said I just talked to so and so, and they said they’re still going to have it, they don’t care about permits, they think they’re fine, and they’re just going to hold it, and nobody can shut them down.”

The festival says 2,000 people are expected to attend. While Brown isn’t looking forward to the traffic, she says it’s fine as long as it’s legal.

“People don’t care if they have it, they just want it done correctly so we don’t end up with a bunch of problems here in town,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel says the department has been working with the County. He noted if proper permits aren’t issued by the time of the festival and the concert goes on as planned, search warrants and arrests will be made.

