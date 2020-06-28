Applegate Neighborhood Network hosts rally opposing Bear Grub Timber Sale

In the mountains between Ruch and Talent, a proposed 1,200 acre timber sale by the Bureau of Land Management is in the works.
The so-called Bear Grub Timber Sale is being rejected by some Applegate community members.
“We’ve just been working within the community to try and spread the word around the community and let our neighbors know what’s happening and what’s at stake,” said executive director of the Applegate Neighborhood Network, Luke Ruediger.
He says the sale proposes to log mature, closed canopy forest using a form of logging called group selection.
Group selection logging includes removing all, if not most, trees in a 4-acre space or up to 30% of a logging unit.
“If you have a 100-acre unit, 30 acres of that unit could be clear-cut,” said Ruediger.
Marty Paule came to the rally.
He lives adjacent to a logging unit.
Aside from losing the trees near his home, he is concerned about the risk of wildfire.
“BLM’s plan includes what they call group selection logging, which in our view is a euphemism for clear-cuts. That form of logging puts the entire forest in peril because of drying effects, it releases carbon that is otherwise questioned. Above all, it just dries our forests which are already suffering,” said Paule.
Ruediger says the community has tried to reach out to BLM to talk about the sale and potential modifications.
“Local residents have asked on 7 different occasions for BLM to meet with the community to talk and discuss this timber sale – the BLM has refused on every occasion,” said Ruediger.
The BLM has held virtual events on the project this past week.
It’s also accepting public comment on the environmental assessment of Bear Grub until July 13th.
“It would be disrupting that forest environment for decades, if not generations to come and we wanna be certain that when our great-grandchildren hit the trails, there will be woodlands there for them,” Paule said.
Around a dozen community members attended the rally.
For more information on the sale, visit stopbeargrub.org.
