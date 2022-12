JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —The Applegate River Lodge is under new ownership.

The long-time residents of the Rogue Valley say they’re excited to take it into its next chapter alongside the Applegate community.

The new owners plan to elevate what the previous owners built from scratch.

It says the lodge and restaurant will get some minor renovations this winter.

The owners aim to create a refined and welcoming gathering place for locals and visitors to enjoy southern Oregon.