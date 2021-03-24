Applications now accepted for Prefontaine Memorial Run

COOS BAY, Ore. —Applications are now being accepted for the 41st Annual Prefontaine Memorial Run. The run honors, world-class runner, and former Coos Bay resident, Steve Prefontaine.
The run was originally scheduled for September 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic. The organizing committee says it’s confident, that this year’s race can be conducted safely.
“Hopefully by September a majority of the population will have been vaccinated and we’re very hopeful that we’ll be able to conduct the races,” says Bob Huggins, Executive Director of the Prefontaine Memorial Run.
The 10,000-meter road run is scheduled for Saturday, September 18th, in downtown Coos Bay.
To register, visit prefontainerun.com
