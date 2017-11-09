Approximately 10 Medford homes still under boil advisory

Medford, Ore. — Approximately 10 Medford homes are still under a boil advisory after a water line break off Highway 62.
A contractor working on a private construction project hit the water line Wednesday afternoon causing a loss of water pressure and a possibility for bacteria in the water.
According to the Medford Water Commission, samples show no bacteria for a large portion of the addresses.
Those include homes on Alcan and Alma Drives, Patrick Street and a few on Crater Lake Highway.
Patrick McConnell, who lives on one of those streets, says he’s thankful to hear his water is now safe to drink.
“Relief, I suppose. But it’s always good to be safer than sorry. I’m glad that we found out when we did,” McConnell said.
McConnell says he bought bottled water after hearing about the advisory Wednesday night.
He says he was surprised to get the notice for his home, but he’s heard of it happening before with all the construction in the area.
The list of addresses lifted from the boil advisory are as follows:
1864 through 2324 Alcan Drive
2553 through 2577 Alma Drive
1847 Patrick Street
2980 Crater Lake Highway
3012 Crater Lake Highway
3084 Crater Lake Highway
The list of address still under a boil advisory are as follows:
2540 Crater Lake Highway
2550 Crater Lake Highway
2560 (A-C) Crater Lake Highway
2580 Crater Lake Highway
2590 Crater Lake Highway
2686 Crater Lake Highway
2690 Crater Lake Highway
2770 Crater Lake Highway
Customers affected should bring water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover.
Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for drinking, preparing food and baby formula, brushing teeth, making ice, washing fruits and vegetables, and cleaning food contact surfaces.
The Medford Water Commission says it will inform the public when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water.
Staff is working as quickly and efficiently as possible, but it may be as long as 24-36 hours before test results are available.
The full extent of this notice and the customers impacted is not yet known. This boil water advisory is a precaution.
To limit risk to health, customers should follow the instructions contained in this advisory.
For more information, go to medfordwater.org or contact our Customer Service Department at (541) 774-2430.