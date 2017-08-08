Are Spruce Lake Fire evacuations impacting local businesses?

Shady Cove, Ore.- Thunderstorms and gusty winds could cause problems for firefighters battling the Spruce Lake Fie near Crater Lake National Park.
The fire has caused the evacuation and closure of West Rim Dr. and several near-by trails yesterday. The fire has burned more than 5300 acres and is only 13% contained. There are more than 300 people working the fire right now.And the evacuation notice at Crater Lake could impact businesses here in the valley.
NBC5 News checked in with businesses in Shady Cove. Some expected fewer customers but for one landmark spot in the area the evacuation, heat, and smoke have actually helped business.
“We’ve been open for so long. Everybody comes from ya know all around to get our burgers and ice cream and so it’s hard to stay away even with all the smoke. Ya know the heat keeps ’em coming,” says Priscilla Greemyer of Phil’s Frosty’s.