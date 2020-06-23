Home
Around 100 people attend police support rally

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — We’ve seen rallies and protests of many kinds across the region recently.

This evening, around 100 people gathered in Josephine County to show support for the police.

The group stood outside the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety while waving American flags.

They said they wanted to show their support for those who uphold the thin blue line.

“Just really love and support our police, they put their lives on the line everyday just doing their best for our community,” said rally attendee, Donald Scott.

The group stayed out for about an hour to thank the police during their shift change.

