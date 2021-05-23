Around 60 volunteers participate in 29th Annual Rogue River Clean-Up

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — The 29th annual Rogue River clean-up took place in Josephine County this morning.
Water Technician for the Rogue Valley Council of Governments and volunteer, Amie Siedlecki, says 61 volunteers showed up to help at Whitehorse County Park today.
Volunteers had the option to help do roadside or park cleanup, or invasive species weed pulling.
She says volunteers were given a T-Shirt and packed lunch from Cartwright’s Market for their community service.
“[It’s been great] coming out and picking up trash along our beautiful river and getting ready for Memorial Day weekend and all the summer activities we’re so excited to participate in,” said Siedlecki.
Siedlecki says over 20 yards of trash is collected each year.
