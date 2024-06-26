Arrest made in 2015 double homicide case

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. —The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of a man related to a 2015 homicide investigation.

68-year-old Douglas Smith is a suspect in a 2015 double homicide that took place in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On July 20, 2015, Cheyenne police responded to reports of a shooting and robbery at a coin shop in town. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, their deaths were ruled as homicides.

Since 2015, the investigation has remained open. The Cheyenne Police Department says hundreds of emails, tips, and over $11,000 have been spent on the case alone.

Tuesday morning Smith was arrested in McCloud, California without incident on a warrant alleging two counts of first-degree murder. A search warrant was also served on Smith’s property so the Cheyenne Police could collect evidence for their case.

Smith is now awaiting extradition from California to Cheyenne.

If you have any information on the case, contact the Cheyenne Police Department.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.