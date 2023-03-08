Art exhibit in Medford celebrates the state’s scenic views

Posted by Marcus Veal March 8, 2023

MEDFORD, ORE. — The ‘Southern Oregon Historical Society’ is hosting an event tomorrow to celebrate the history of Oregon’s state parks.

‘A Century of Wonder: 100 years of Oregon state parks’ documents the beauty of each park’s different environment.

It will feature selected images that photographer Peter Marbach has captured over the past two years.

He’ll be in Medford Thursday at the ‘Southern Oregon Historical Society’ to present the exhibit.

He said it was a unique experience because of the pandemic and wildfires.

“In the end, I’m just proud of the fact that I stayed with it,” Marbach said. “Didn’t give up and was able to come up with just the right amount of high-quality imagery to make it exhibit worthy.”

The event Thursday is at 106 N. Central Avenue in Medford.

It’s free and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Marcus Veal
Marcus Veal is co-anchor of NBC5 News at Sunrise. The San Francisco native graduated from UCLA with a degree in English. He also played trumpet for the UCLA Bruins’ marching band. Marcus earned his Master’s degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Marcus loves to work out and make pasta. He roots for the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, Golden State Warriors and UCLA Bruins.
