‘Art in Bloom’ festival wraps up in Downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — The 19th annual ‘Art in Bloom’ festival wrapped up on Sunday as thousands took to the streets of downtown Medford.
On the last day of the festival, vendors and families from all over southern Oregon came out to celebrate Mother’s Day.
The two-day event showcased more than 100 booths, including art, food, and music.
“It’s been fun to have families come down and spend mother’s day here,” Amy Rose, organizer of the event said.
Rose said around 20,000 people visited the event this year.
Mother Breanna Cook spent her day with her two boys selling lemonade. The funds they collected will go to an orphanage in Nepal.
“They’ve been selling lemonade for the past five years now,” Cook said. ” What this means to me is sharing a legacy and spreading love and reaching out to others and hopefully they will do that as they continue their lives.”
Rose said the proceeds from the event go towards local art groups in the area.
“We always have new attendees, new businesses that pop up in town that are excited about the experience,” Rose said.
She said they’re already preparing for next years event.
“Next year is the 20th year! You should expect to see some major things happen next year and some exciting stuff to come.”
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]