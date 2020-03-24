Home
Art teacher makes online tutorials for all ages

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A North Bend art teacher is using the internet to help kids get creative with everyday supplies.

“When you are creating, you are doing something positive,” Josie Keating, art teacher, said.

When Keating heard about schools closing across Oregon, she knew she had to help.

“I knew there were going to be a lot of bored kids and a lot of parents trying to figure out what to do with bored kids,” Keating said.

As an art teacher at Southwestern Oregon Community College and a mother of three, Josie picked up her brush and began making online art tutorials.

“Brown paper bags, black ball point pens, tin cans, toilet paper tubes, so stuff to keep kids, not just their hands busy, but their minds too,” Keating said.

The 10 to 20 minute-long videos are pre-recorded and posted to her Facebook page, called Josie’s Art Lab.

“Projects that kids can really spend some time on throughout the day and hopefully it’s just like a little seed, a little flame that will let their creativity take over,” Keating said.

She says art is for everyone. With so much going on in the world, Josie says losing yourself in art is a healthy outlet for all ages.

“Get your feelings out, you know, we all have these unsure, uneasy feelings and what do you do with all that? Well, scribbling helps,” Keating said.

With a new video everyday, Josie hopes this will keep kids occupied and parents sane.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Josies-Art-Lab-216155035404818/

