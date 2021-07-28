As Covid-19 cases surge, R.V hospitals say masks aren’t going anywhere in their facilities

MEDFORD, Ore. — The CDC recommended Tuesday children in school wear masks at all times, whether they’re vaccinated or not.
Meanwhile, southern Oregon continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases. Local health officials say its masking policies aren’t going anywhere.
Both Asante and Providence have had a mask policy in place since the start of the pandemic.
Asante says it’s seen a dramatic rise in cases. Last month it averaged 8 to 10 COVID-19 patients a day, Tuesday that number is 40.
Providence also says vaccinated or not, masks will be required in each of its facilities.
“It’s to protect our caregivers, it’s to protect our patients that are coming in, we don’t know who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t, we’re not asking we’re just taking the precautions necessary to keep people safe,” said Chris Pizzi, CEO of Providence Medical Center.
Asante and Providence urge those who haven’t been vaccinated yet to get it done now.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.