As Omicron surges, ORLA says relief is greatly needed for local restaurants

OREGON — The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association says the hospitality industry needs relief now.

ORLA President and CEO, Jason Brandt, says the depleted federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund needs to be replenished.

He says according to recent surveys from the National Restaurant Association, 88% of Oregon restaurants who responded experienced a decline in customer demand for in-door dining in recent weeks.

On top of that, 46% reduced hours of operation on days it is open, 37% closed on days it would normally be open, 34% reduced seating capacity, and 17% changed to only offer to-go options.

“If you’re not comfortable dining in at this moment, get those to-go orders, make sure you’re supporting those local restaurants so they’re here for you, your friends, and your family once we get through this pandemic,” said Brandt.

Local restaurant owners interested in learning more can visit oregonrla.org for more resources and information.