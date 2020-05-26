Home
As summer kicks off, families begin to enjoy local lakes and rivers

SHADY COVE, Ore. — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and across the Rogue Valley today, people got out to enjoy local rivers and lakes.

Multiple families gathered at the boat ramp in Upper Rogue Regional County Park to enjoy the cool water.

The park sits along the Rogue River in Shady Cove and is a popular spot to enjoy the river with loved ones.

“With the times we’re in, it’s safe to be out, and we’re just by ourselves having a good time. People from out of town are here, so I wanna show ’em what’s in our backyard and brag about the place we live in,” said Josh Leedy.

For more information on boating permits and safety, visit oregon.gov.

