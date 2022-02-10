Asante Foundation hits $35M milestone toward Heimann Cancer Center

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 9, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Asante Foundation is hitting a major milestone for its Asante Forward campaign. Its goal is to raise $50-million over ten years, to support all the expansion programs and projects at Asante.

So far, it’s surpassed the $35-million milestone, just four years into it! Asante says it’s thanks to over $9,000 donors who have contributed, to help improve the lives of people in the community.

Last year, Asante received its largest gift of $5-million from Mary and Dick Heimann, for Medford’s regional cancer center. Some donors that came forward this year include George and Susan Alameda, J. Paul & Geertje de Vos, and Wanda Olsurd. Each gave $1-million, to the cancer center.

‘”This effort is resonating with our community, they are seeing the value to supporting healthcare to ensure it’s there for them, their love ones, and neighbors,” said Andrea Reeder, Director of Campaigns & Operations at the Asante Foundation.

To learn more or get involved with the Asante Foundation, visit asantefoundation.org

NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.