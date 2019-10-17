Asante holding mass casualty training in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Asante Three Rivers Medical Center is holding a mass casualty drill in Grants Pass right outside the hospital.
The scenario they will simulate on Friday is a school bus crash with an impaired driver. There will be roughly 30 patients. All partners that would normally respond to the crash are involved, including all local emergency personnel.
“How all the different response agencies come together to respond to such an incident. You know, no one agency can do it by themselves. We all realize that, so we want to make sure that all of our operating plans kind of mesh in a time of need and how they work together,” Aaron Ott, Asante Emergency Preparedness, said.
The drill will be from 7 a.m. till 9 a.m. There will be no road closures, but there will be flaggers to ensure traffic remains flowing.
