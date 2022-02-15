Asante hopes Omicron cases continue to decline in Rogue Valley

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 14, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Hospitals are slowly getting some breathing room, from the Omicron variant. An Asante spokesperson, tells us it hopes that’s a telling sign, that case numbers will continue dropping.

Another indicator is that Asante is seeing fewer people, across its testing sites. A few weeks ago, the Medford and Grants Pass locations, we’re seeing around 600 people tested each day. Now, that number is down, to around 300 a day.

“That’s a good indicator that our numbers will continue to decrease as the prevalence of covid in the community seems to be going down,” said Asante spokesperson, Lauren Van Sickle.

Van Sickle says it’s a relief to see the numbers trending down.

However, she says it’s important to be mindful, the virus has not gone away in our community.

