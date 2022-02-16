Asante: Oregon National Guard helping hospitals with COVID-19 until end of March

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 15, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Even with cases slowly declining in southern Oregon, hospitals will still continue to receive extra help from the Oregon National Guard. Last month Governor Kate Brown mobilized 1200 citizen soldiers, to help at 40 hospitals in the state.

Asante says it’s grateful for the extra help, across its three southern Oregon hospitals. A spokeswoman tells us the team will be there until the end of March.

“The National Guard has been a lifesaver for many of our departments, they have filled in a bunch of gaps where we have needed some assistance, and they are still with us,” said Asante Spokeswoman, Lauren Van Sickle.

We reached out to the National Guard for more information, we haven’t heard back.

