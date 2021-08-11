Asante says its COVID-19 outbreaks are not surprising

MEDFORD, Ore. —Asante reported 125 Covid patients in its three local hospitals Tuesday. Its intensive care unit in Medford is full of Covid patients.
This, as the Rogue Regional Medical Center, is tied to two covid outbreaks, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Tuesday, we’re hearing from health officials about the challenges it’s facing.
The OHA says it is aware of 61 cases associated with two ongoing outbreaks at RRMC in Medford. Asante tells me the majority are staff members, a few are patients.
The OHA and Jackson County Public Health began investigating two separate department outbreaks at the medical center in early July. However, Asante did not specify which departments were impacted by the exposure.
The health system tells me with the rise in cases it’s experiencing, this outbreak doesn’t come as a surprise.
“As the number continues to climb, then we probably will see outbreaks here and there just because our caregivers are in the thick of it every single day,” said Asante Spokesperson, Lauren Van Sickle.
The OHA says cases have been identified among residents of Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath counties. All of the cases were identified as the Delta variant.
Health care providers stress the importance of vaccination to keep yourself and those around you safe.
