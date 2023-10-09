Asante’s 2nd Walk for Hope

MEDFORD, Ore. – Asante hosted a mile and a half walk, it’s second annual Walk for Hope, commemorating people who have cancer or have died of cancer.

It all happened at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Campus, in East Medford.

Participants were able to walk at their own pace, all the way until the finish line.

From there, there was live music, food and games for everyone to enjoy.

For many, it’s also a time to celebrate the local caregivers at Asante.

Asante’s Christian Gold Stagg said, “every single one of us, we know someone, we love someone, or we are someone living with cancer. This is an illness that touches many people, and we have really great care close to home at Asante, having that local cancer care, they’re right there with you, they’re really invested. It’s a labor of love.”

There were multiple groups and sponsors that were at the event, also showing their support.

Organizers also say that while the walk is over, you can still get involved.

You can go to asantefoundation.org for more information.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.