Ashland Airport wants to help firefighters

ASHLAND, Ore– The Ashland Airport Commission wants to become a helicopter base for firefighters to land their air crafts on. This will help firefighters put out the flames faster if there’s a fire nearby. Commissioner Dana Greaves says he will write up a letter to send to Jackson County Commissioners asking for the Ashland airport to be a base. 2 million dollars would be set aside by the Oregon Department of Forestry to fund the operation. The commission also agreed to not charge the firefighters for landing helicopters at the airport.
