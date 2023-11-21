Ashland and Medford’s severe weather shelters prepare to take in homeless

MEDFORD, Ore.- Medford’s severe weather shelter is preparing to open as the area gets further into winter weather.

When the weather gets cold enough, the City of Medford partners with ACCESS to manager their severe weather shelter at 332 w. 6th Street. The city opens the shelter when the weather drops below 25 degrees Fahrenheit or when it’s below 32 degrees with conditions like wind or rain.

“When we authorize a severe weather shelter, what we’re basically saying is ‘you can have people spend the night in that commercial building'” Medford’s Deputy City Manager Kelly Madding told NBC5,”ACCESS actually runs that shelter”.

According to Madding, ACCESS has been preparing by collecting volunteers and training them. While there is no official timeline as to when it will open, Madding says the city is prepared to open the shelter once conditions call for it.

As for Ashland’s severe weather shelter, it had its first day open November 19th. The shelter will also be open the night of November 20th.

As the weather in Ashland continues to stay cold enough, the shelter at 2200 Ashland Street will open its doors to take in those who need shelter.

November 15th, NBC5 reported that the Ashland shelter was asking for more volunteers to host and cook for shelter residents.

Those interested in giving back to their community can learn more by going to the City of Ashland’s website.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.